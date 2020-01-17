Reports that 11 troops were treated for concussions after last week’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces shows Iran intended to “hurt or harm Americans,” Rep. Mike Turner said Friday.

“What this illustrates is the seriousness of the attack,” the Ohio Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “We all as Americans paused when we heard the missiles were flying in to where we had men and women in harm’s way. We knew that their families were watching and (there were) concerns there could be deaths or injuries.”

The Pentagon initially said there were no casualties as a result of the missile launches. The U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said Thursday in a statement that several troops “were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” and once deemed fit duty are expected to return to Iraq.

“I think it really shows that Iran intended in this action, and this response, to hurt or harm Americans,” Turner said.

He also commented on a report from The New York Times that federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating a leak of classified information about a Russian government document — and are focusing on whether ex-FBI Director James Comey played a part in the information reported through the Times and The Washingon Post.

“TThe issue I think we all understand is that during James Comey’s leadership at the FBI, there were continuous leaks that were occurring of information that was very critical to both United States and to individuals,” said Turner. “Now you see one rising to the level where they may have evidence of James Comey — during his tenure at the FBI, they traded in information, trying to manipulate both the media and the American public. It’s shameful.”

Related stories: