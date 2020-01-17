The homeless situation in California is out of control.

Many cities now have massive tent communities and are dealing with the associated health hazards like human waste and disease.

It should come as no surprise that this is now the top issue for voters in the state.

Breitbart reports:

Homelessness #1 Issue for California Voters in 2020 Homelessness is the number one issue for California voters heading into the 2020 presidential primary in March, according to a new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), as reported by the Sacramento Bee. More than 150,000 California residents are homeless, according to the latest counts. The Bee reported Wednesday night: The poll finds a plurality of Democrats, Republicans and Independents likely to vote in the state’s March 3, 2020 primary election in agreement that homelessness is the most important issue for Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to work on in 2020. Twenty-one percent of Democrats and Independents called it the top issue, compared to 29 percent of Republicans. Housing affordability and the environment were the next highest priorities for likely Democratic primary voters, while Republicans were more concerned about immigration and taxes.

Whatever leaders are doing in California, it’s not working.

THE REALITY OF HOMELESSNESS: Los Angeles spent $1.75 million a day on homelessness in 2019 pic.twitter.com/sqdhKSRJmR — edmund dantes (@Edantes112) January 17, 2020

Across California, growing homeless encampments evoke “Hoovervilles” during the Great Depression. The encampments are raising health and safety concerns — and fueling a debate over poverty and inequality.https://t.co/H5AmSfDoW0 — NPR (@NPR) January 14, 2020

Pelosi and Schiff are completely MIA on this issue.

#PresidentPelosi and proven lair Adam Schiff both represent California. These Do-Nothing-Democrats have allowed the homeless crisis in California to become the “worst anywhere in the US.” They’ve done nothing for Americans but waste tax payers money on a political vendetta pic.twitter.com/EtqWd43aJk — Veteran For Trump (@Veteran4Trump) January 16, 2020

What is it going to take for things to change for the better?

