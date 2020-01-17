Three suspected white supremacists arrested in Maryland and Delaware talked about opening fire at a pro-gun rally in Virginia on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal reported the men — members of the white supremacist group called the Base who were arrested in Maryland and Deleware — had discussed firing from different positions at the Richmond protest.

A criminal complaint included details of how some of the men built an assault rifle using parts, purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition and traded vests that could carry body armor, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities also say they’ve arrested three other men in Georgia this week who are allegedly linked to the Base, and were said to be plotting to murder a Georgia couple. And another member of the Base arrested in Wisconsin allegedly vandalized a Racine, Wisconsin, synagogue, federal authorities said in court documents.

The arrests have further stoked fears the Monday rally could quickly devolve into violence and become a repeat of the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, where counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed.

The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis that operates as a paramilitary organization, has proclaimed war against minority communities within the United States and abroad, the FBI has said.

Unlike other extremist groups, it’s not focused on disseminating propaganda, but aims instead to bring together highly skilled members to train them for acts of violence.

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base have discussed committing acts of violence against blacks and Jews, ways to make improvised explosive devices and their desire to create a white “ethno-state,” the FBI has said in court papers.

Members of The Base also believe in an extreme form of survivalism and preparation, offering real-life survivalist training to resist the “extinction” of the Caucasian race, the FBI has said.

“I think what marks The Base as a particular concern is that it is very blatant about its embrace of accelerationist ideas. This concept that societal collapse is not only imminent, but that they have a role to play in furthering it – so that we can have a race war in this country,” according to Oren Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

“There are many groups active online that have an on-the-ground presence, but it’s the sub-culture that the base is embracing is so vividly militant,” he said. “It’s so blatantly hateful it’s going to attract a certain type of extremist, one who is looking for action.”

