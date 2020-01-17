(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — DES MOINES, Iowa — Bernie Sanders supporters in Iowa are warning that a lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden could bring the same result the nomination of another milquetoast Democrat did four years ago: electing Donald Trump.

Sanders backers fret the socialist Vermont senator, 78, is being consistently ignored and underestimated by Beltway insiders and a Washington-based press corps. The same bunch, in their view, who failed to predict Trump’s 2016 White House win and were sure Hillary Clinton, who beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination, would easily prevail.

They’re particularly steamed Sanders, a socialist who has been in Congress since 1991, isn’t getting his due though he’s proven to have staying power in public opinion and fundraising, even after suffering a heart attack last October. As of last week, he leads a tight four-horse race in Iowa ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses on Feb. 3, raising a record figure of $34.5 million in the final financial quarter of 2019 for a total of $96 million.

