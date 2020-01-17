Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he voted against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement because there is “not a single damn mention” of climate change in the trade deal.

Sanders made his remarks in a Friday tweet, where he noted the actual size of the bill. He wrote: “250 pages. 37,500 worlds. Not a single damn mention of ‘climate change.’ Trump’s NAFTA is a giveaway to the fossil fuel industry. I voted NO because the future of our planet is more important that the short-term profits of Exxon Mobil and Chevron.”

The Hill noted Sanders was one of only 10 senators to vote against the deal that passed the Senate on Thursday.

In a video attached to his tweet, Sanders elaborated on his concerns.

“Here you have a major trade agreement, which in fact, will make it easier for the large oil companies to destroy our planet from Mexico,” he said. “They will make it easier for them to do it.”

And he added: “What we need is a trade agreement that is not written by large multinational corporations to increase their profits, but a trade agreement that is written by family based agriculture, by the working people of this country.”