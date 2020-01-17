The editor of a prominent Saudi Arabian daily says Iran’s terror campaign likely won’t be interrupted by the loss of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the Quds Force terror leader who was killed in a strategic missile strike authorized by President Trump in Iraq earlier this month.

Soleimani was blamed for the deaths of more than 600 American troops.

But the chief editor of the Al-Jazirah daily, Khalid Al-Malik, said that if America wants to curb Iranian terrorism it must do more, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

TRENDING: Pelosi pulls a Schiff: Twists quote from Trump-Ukraine transcript while addressing the House

He said killing Soleimani “was a blatant act of heroism, and a point in favor of U.S. President Trump.”

“But it is not sufficient to redress the mistakes that the U.S. made in Iraq,” said Al-Malik. “There are more Qassem Soleimanis in Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and if they are not taken care of in way that ensures the security and stability of these countries and of the other countries of the region and the world, Iran’s behavior will not change.”

He said the killing of Soleimani “will not end the threat posed by Iran to the countries of the world, for Iran’s terror network is wide and is not based on any one terrorist, nor are its agents confined to a single country.”

Al-Malik said that just as “the liberation of Iraq from the Saddam Hussein regime was achieved by the U.S. forces – which is a point in their favor – the U.S. was also the one who handed Iraq to Iran, and this is a point against it.”

He argued the U.S. drafted an Iraqi constitution that places the decision-making and the formulation of Iraqi policy exclusively in the hands of Shiite parties controlled by Iran.

“Now the U.S. and its Western allies are paying the price for the fatal mistakes they made, which were to the detriment of Iraq and its people,” he said.

Al-Malki said Iraq “has not tasted freedom, security or peace since the elimination of the Saddam Hussein regime and until this very day.”