On Thursday’s episode of “White House Brief,” Jon Miller discussed an annual peaceful rally in defense of the Second Amendment that may turn needlessly explosive as Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s authoritarian desires continued to stir a potentially unsafe situation for people who have the right to assemble peaceably.

Then, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but somber when it came to the impeachment trial. Next, Miller shared his thoughts on the movie “1917.”

Last, Lauren Chen, BlazeTV host of “Pseudo-Intellectual,” joined to discuss a nurse being canceled on TikTok for daring to say that the best way to avoid contracting an STD is by practicing abstinence.

Watch the video below for more details.

Use code WHB to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Jon Miller?

To enjoy more of Jon’s take on what’s happening at the White House that the mainstream media isn’t telling you, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.