(CNBC) Stocks rose slightly on Friday, reaching record highs once again, as Wall Street wrapped up a solid weekly performance amid strong global economic data and a solid start to the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 12 points higher, or less than 0.1%. The 30-stock average gave back some of its gains after ABC News reported Boeing experienced another software issue related to its 737 Max plane. Boeing shares traded more than 1% lower on the news. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.1%.

Friday’s muted performance was in contrast to the market’s moves for the week. The Dow and S&P 500 were both up around 1.8% week to date. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, had gained more than 2%.

