President Trump welcomed the NCAA Football Champions the LSU Tigers to the White House on Friday.

The entire team reportedly accepted the offer.

LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night 42-23 to cap off a perfect season.

The President spoke for over 20 minutes, praised the team and joked with several players.

Following his remarks Stuart Varney and his guests praised the president and then went off on the biased liberal media.

Varney and his guests blasted the fake news for not reporting on the historic USMCA trade agreement passed in the senate this week and the historic market.

The fake news instead focused on a sham impeachment that will be shoved back in the face within weeks.

The post Stuart Varney GOES OFF on #FakeNews Media Following President Trump’s Speech welcoming LSU Tigers to White House (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.