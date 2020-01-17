However, Kloss was unable to skirt the political issue, as Cohen pressed about an inside look into her politics.

“Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss responded. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

“It was 2012 [when we met], it was a different world,” she later added, referring to meeting her now-husband. “My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner. It’s not been easy, but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again.”

As noted by Vanity Fair, the supermodel opened up to British Vogue last year about the political mix within the Kushner family.

“I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,” the 27-year-old said.

Kloss, an open liberal, has promoted abortion facility Planned Parenthood in the past. In response to passed pro-life legislation in 2019, for example, the model took to Instagram to ask her fans to support to the abortion mill.

“I want to talk to you about what’s happening in my beloved home state of Missouri and around the country,” Kloss said, according to Democracy Now. “We are in an urgent public health crisis. And for the first time since Roe v. Wade, more than 1.1 million women of reproductive age in Missouri could be left without access to a single health center in their state that provides safe abortion care. Across the country, these bans are attacking our rights to own our decisions that affect our bodies and our health.”