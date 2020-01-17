Trump Expected To Add Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr And Robert Ray To Impeachment Legal Defense Team

Here Are The Best Moments From LSU’s White House Celebration

NYT’s Maggie Haberman Admits Media Gives ‘Instant Credibility’ To Anti-Trump Voices

Analysis: Elizabeth Warren Has A Credibility Problem

Top Military Media Outlet Puts A 28-Year-Old Who’s Touted Her Hatred For Trump In Charge

9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Deals Brutal Blow To Teens Who Sued Trump Over Climate Change

Pompeo Says State Department Will Investigate Surveillance Threats Against Yovanovitch

Hulu Teases Trailer For New Hillary Clinton Docuseries

Grammys CEO On ‘Administrative Leave’ After Misconduct Allegations

Report: Lady Gaga Working On First Solo Single In Four Years

‘Son of a b*tch’ — What Trump said about impeachment during LSU’s WH visit had Coach O pumping his fist

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Heartbreaking Goodbye Following His Dad’s Death

Brandon Straka On ‘#WalkAway’ And ‘Coming Out’ As A Conservative

Sen. McSally Fundraises Off Of T-Shirts Just Minutes After Calling CNN Reporter Manu Raju A ‘Liberal Hack’

Walmart Makes Paul Walker Joke On Twitter, Apologizes

Pompeo Says State Department Will Investigate Surveillance Threats Against Yovanovitch

CNN And MSNBC Let Lev Parnas Off The Hook

Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show Hit Record High With Lev Parnas Interview

New York Public Library Cancels ‘Canceled Women’ Event Celebrating Women ‘Silenced By The Authoritarian Left’