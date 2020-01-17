The Trump Admin announced on Friday that it plans to roll back Michelle Obama’s unpopular lunch rules on vegetables.

Today also happens to be Michelle Obama’s birthday.

Perfect birthday present to the former First Lady from the Trump Admin!

The Trump Admin previously chipped away at Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” hated lunch program after grossed out children trashed the inedible food.

Michelle Obama’s school lunch program was a national disgrace. Kids hated it. Parents hated it. The disgusting food choices were posted to Twitter.

While Michelle Obama forced American children to eat slop while her daughters were served gourmet food on a daily basis at an exclusive private school in Washington, DC.

The new standards will allow schools more flexibility “because they know their children best,” the Agriculture Department said in a press release.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals. We listened and now we’re getting to work,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

Happy Birthday, Michelle!

The post Trump Announces Plans to Roll Back Michelle Obama’s Hated School Lunch Rules on Vegetables… on Her Birthday! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.