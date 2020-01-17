

Bernie Sanders

The Democrats are once again rigging the election against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and this time Nancy Pelosi is involved in the scheme.

For several weeks, power-hungry Nancy Pelosi refused to deliver the impeachment articles to the Senate.

Pelosi is a dirty, calculating politician and she held on to the articles for several reasons.

President Trump called out the Dems and said their plan to delay the impeachment trial was to make sure Bernie Sanders, as a Senator, was tied up with the impeachment trial during the Iowa caucuses.

Bernie is surging in Iowa polls so dirty Pelosi made sure she slowed him down and gave Joe Biden an edge.

“They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously. They are bringing him out of so important Iowa in order that, as a Senator, he sit through the Impeachment Hoax Trial,” Trump said.

“Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun to watch!” he added.

Leaked emails in 2016 revealed Hillary Clinton secretly financially took over the DNC and rigged the nomination process in her favor.

The emails were leaked right around the time of the Democrat National convention in the summer of 2016 and created a wedge between Bernie supporters and Hillary supporters.

Hillary’s camp was essentially holding onto all of the money raised by individual states, effectively starving the DNC so the organization could only pay its basic expenses.

Bernie Sanders was shut out in 2016 because of Hillary Clinton and it looks like the Democrats are up to their old tricks this time around because Joe Biden, just like Hillary, needs to be propped up by the elitists running the show.

