As the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary field continues to narrow, President Trump delivered a message over Twitter to presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg about his own success as president.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong — A vanity project for him to get into the game,” wrote the president on Friday morning. “Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A!”

Trump also drew attention to Bloomberg for his peculiar strategy of avoiding the debate stage fray altogether — a result of the former mayor’s unwillingness to partake in the small-donor portion of the Democratic primary’s official debate requirements.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to,” tweeted Trump. “He is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!).”

Bloomberg, who drew mixed reactions from candidates when he decided to enter the primary race in late November, has continued to accrue momentum, accelerating past many veteran campaigners and into a comfortable fifth place position behind Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average.

According to The New York Times, Bloomberg has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. Last week, the former mayor told the news agency that he was open to spending $1 billion on the 2020 presidential election.

Bloomberg has also promised to leverage resources toward the eventual Democratic nominee in order to defeat Trump, reports the newspaper.

Last November, when the former mayor was still only considering a presidential run, Trump told reporters at the White House that there was “nobody I’d rather run against’ than Little Michael,” according to Politico.

“He is not going to do well. But I think he’s gonna hurt Biden actually,” Trump told reporters, according to the news agency. “He doesn’t have the magic to do well,” although he will “spend a lot of money. He has got some really big issues,” continued Trump.

The Trump-Bloomberg feud will reach its largest audience yet during the Super Bowl on February 2 — the day before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses — as both candidates have dropped $10 million on commercials, according to the Times.

“President Trump made the unprecedented decision to keep the campaign open following his first election, which allows us to do things like buying a Super Bowl ad,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, reports the news outlet. “We got in early, which gave us prime ad position early in the game.”

Michael Frazier, a spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign, told the Times that the “biggest point” of the ad, and the campaign’s ad strategy in general, is to get “under Trump’s skin.” Frazier also mentioned that another part of the Bloomberg campaign’s strategy is to focus “on states where the general election will be decided, parts of the country that are often overlooked.”