(CNBC) President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team will include Ken Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, whose clients have included notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.

Starr as independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation of Clinton, is expected to be on the team. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are heading the defense effort.

The Trump team choices came to light four days before his trial is set to begin in earnest in the Senate.

