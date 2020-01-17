President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to raise awareness about the extreme anti-freedom proposals that Virginia Democrats are pushing in their state, which have included the possibility of gun confiscation.

“Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump tweeted. “That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!”

Trump’s tweet comes as an uprising to the Democrats’ anti-Second Amendment agenda has swelled across the state as the majority of cities, towns, and counties have declared themselves to be sanctuaries from the proposed unconstitutional restrictions on the Second Amendment.

“The grassroots resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded as nearly 90% of the counties in the state have declared themselves to be sanctuary cities in response to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda,” The Daily Wire reported in November. “More than 100 cities, towns, and counties have passed resolutions in preparation for Democrats taking over the state who had indicated a desire to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding citizens.”

During a Cabinet meeting in November, Northam “mentioned universal background checks, banning the sale of [semi-automatic firearms] and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law that would empower a court to temporarily remove a gun from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others,” The Washington Post reported.

“We will at least start with those,” Northam said.

When asked about confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens, Northam responded “that’s something I’m working [on] with our secretary of public safety.”

Philip Van Cleave, President of Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), told the Free Beacon in December that the massive resistance to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda in Virginia has hit “like a freight train.”

“It started moving and it’s moving under its own weight at this point. It’s amazing,” Van Cleave said. “The other side doesn’t realize the magnitude of what they’re looking at. They truly don’t understand it. They think that money’s coming in from the National Rifle Association, some big organization is behind this. It’s not that at all.”

“It’s mostly grassroots. Localities have passed this that weren’t even on our radar. It’s like a grass fire that the grassroots had started and then we went in and threw some more gasoline and a match on it to make it burn even brighter,” Van Cleave continued. “We’re gonna say you’ve got the partisan map then you’ve got the gun-owner map. In essence, this is a referendum saying ‘no more gun control.’ This is clearly not what the election was about and these people want to make sure you understand that. You need to stay away from their gun rights.”

In a separate report, the Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski reported that during the recent 2018 elections, Democrat candidates were silent on whether they supported Northam’s extreme gun control policies, adding:

Gun confiscation and other gun control measures have been part of Northam’s agenda, but took on increased importance after a picture of two men, one in blackface and the other in KKK robes, was uncovered on Northam’s page in a medical school yearbook. In his first major public appearance after the scandal broke, Northam called for a special session of the legislature in order to reconsider his gun control package, following the recent strategy used by prominent liberals of pivoting to gun control after brushes with controversy. Democrats have a strong incentive, in the form of millions in dark money, to implement new gun control laws. In each of the last three election cycles, Everytown for Gun Safety—backed by billionaire Michael Bloomberg—and other gun control groups have spent large sums of money backing Democrats. Everytown spent $2.5 million to help push Democrats into the majority in Virginia, while the National Rifle Association spent just $300,000 supporting Republicans, according to CNBC.

Democrats’ extreme proposals have also resulted in a surge of political activists who are getting involved in politics for the first time ever.

Earlier this month, The Daily Wire reported that hundreds of first time political activists attended an NRA town hall in Roanoke, Virginia.

