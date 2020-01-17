

Trump defense team

BREAKING THIS FRIDAY MORNING– Ken Starr, Robert Ray and Democrat law professor Alan Dershowitz were selected to defend President Trump at the Senate impeachment trial starting next week.

Breaking from me and @kaitlancollins Kenneth Starr and his former deputy Robert Ray will be lining potus’ legal team along with Alan Dershowitz — Pamela Brown (@PamelaBrownCNN) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr is best known for leading the investigation and impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

Alan Dershowitz is a life-long Democrat attorney, author and Harvard Law Professor.

Dershowitz went public refuting the current charges against President Donald Trump.

However this afternoon Alan Dershowitz denied being a member of the Trump Impeachment Team on “The Dan Abrams Show” which airs on the SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. Channel 124 (Weekdays 2-3pm).

Dershowitz clarified his role this afternoon.

Via “The Dan Abrams Show” on SiriusXM.

Dan Abrams: How did you find out that you were going to be a, a member of the Trump team? Alan Dershowitz: I think it overstates at the, say I’m a member of the Trump team. Um, I was asked to present the constitutional argument that I would have presented had Hillary Clinton men elected and had she been impeached. I have been a critic of the overuse of impeachment, uh, for many, many years. I’ve written about it. I was of course, very critical of the impeachment of bill Clinton. And I was asked to present my constitutional argument, um, against impeachment. Uh, I will be there for, you know, one hour basically presenting my argument, but I’m not a full-fledged member of the defense team. Any realistic sense of that term?

Alan is trying to do the right thing and save face with his unhinged liberal friends at the same time.

Alan also posted a series of tweets this afternoon explaining his role in the impeachment trial.

STATEMENT REGARDING PROFESSOR DERSHOWITZ’S ROLE IN THE SENATE TRIAL – Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal. (1of 2) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

(2 of 3) While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

(3of 3) He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 17, 2020

The post Update: Attorney Alan Dershowitz Denies Being ‘Member’ of Trump Impeachment Team – Clarifies His Role Presenting Arguments (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.