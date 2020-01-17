Walmart issued an apology after making what many people perceived to be an insensitive joke about the late actor Paul Walker.

Walker, who starred in “The Fast and the Furious” movies, died in 2013 at the age of 40 following a fiery car crash in which he was a passenger. Exorbitant speed was a factor in the crash.

You can read more about Walker’s sudden death here.

What are the details?

A social media user tweeted a photo about Walmart selling Pillsbury Cinnamon rolls. The tweet had an accompanying gif of a car racing through traffic.

The caption read, “Me racin[g] to the nearest Wally World.”

Walmart acknowledged the tweet and responded, “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.”

The offending tweet has since been deleted.

According to TMZ, the Walmart social media employee responsible for the tweet was “likely trying to make a ‘Fast & Furious’ reference.”

“We did some digging, and the same line was actually used in an episode of ‘Workaholics,'” TMZ reported.

What did Walmart say in response to the outcry?

In a statement, the retailer giant acknowledged their “poor judgment” in the response.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgement and has been removed.”