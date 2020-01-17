On Thursday, Steven Crowder kicked off 2020 with his weekly “Louder with Crowder” live stream and highlighted Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren’s top five lies told during her political career.

Elizabeth Warren’s top five lies

Bernie told her that a woman could not be president.

Her principle fired her from her teaching job because she was pregnant.

Her children attended public school.

She did not have a straight path to college.

She is a Cherokee Indian.

Crowder debunked each one of Warren’s lies most entertainingly.

Watch the video below for more details.

