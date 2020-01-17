Robert Hyde, the former landscaper-turned-congressional candidate at the center of a new Ukraine “scandal” about supposed surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, posted a video message Friday addressing the bizarre WhatsApp messages that inspired Democrats to demand new investigations and prompted Ukraine to announce it was officially looking into the matter.

On Tuesday evening, House Democrats heading up the impeachment effort released new materials related to Ukraine that they say require “full investigation” and additional witnesses to be called for the impeachment trial in the Senate. Among the evidence is a series of typo-riddled, sometimes nonsensical WhatsApp messages sent in March 2019 by Hyde to Lev Parnas. Parnas is an ex-associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been indicted for attempting to funnel foreign money to Republicans and has been cooperating with the Democrat-led impeachment committee.

In the WhatsApp texts sent in March (excerpts below), Hyde claims he has “contacts” who are supposedly tracking the movements of Yovanovitch, who was still serving as ambassador in Ukraine at the time. Yovanovitch was eventually dismissed early from her position by Trump, allegedly because she stood in the way of investigations Trump wanted Ukraine to conduct involving Joe and Hunter Biden.

As Democrats called for an investigation into Hyde’s wild claims, Ukraine’s interior ministry issued a statement Thursday announcing that it has opened “a criminal investigation into the possible illegal surveillance” of Yovanovitch, ABC News reported. “The ministry in a statement said police had opened the investigation in light of text messages released by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee between two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.”

Hyde has laughed off the allegations on Facebook and in multiple interviews, saying he was just “playing.” “We sent some colorful texts,” Hyde told Eric Bolling on Wednesday. “It’s kind of unfortunate the left had to get their panties in a bunch.”

On Friday, Hyde posted a strange video in which he challenged House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to reveal the texts that Hyde says he was being fed by some guy whose name he can’t pronounce about the alleged surveillance of Yovanovitch. Hyde also floats the conspiracy theory that the messages were sent to him by Schiff himself just to “f***” with him.

“Look like Adam Schiff liked to put out something between Parnas and I where we were effing around — and I was down in Ecuador, I believe, climbing volcanoes,” says Hyde. “But I would like Adam Schiff to put out the other transcripts from the guy I was talking to, that I think Adam Schiff put there to f*** with me.” He goes on to underscore that he has “no ties to Ukraine.” WATCH:

Below are some of the strange texts sent by Hyde to Parnas between March 23 and 29 included among the materials released by the Democrats Tuesday:

Wow. Can’t believe Trumo [sic] hasn’t fired this b*tch. I’ll get right in that … She under heavy protection outside Kiev … They are moving her tomorrow … The guys over they [sic] asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them … Wake up Yankees man … She’s talked to three people. Her phone is off. Computer is off. … She’s next to the embassy. … Not in the embassy … Private security. Been there since Thursday … They know she’s a political puppet …. They will let me know when she is on the move … I mean where if they can find out … That address I sent you checks out … It’s next to the embassy … They are willing to help if we/you would like a price … Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money … What I was told …. Update she will not be moved special security unit upgraded force on the compound people are already aware of the situation my contacts are asking what is the next step because they cannot keep going to check people will start to ask questions … If you want her out they need to make contact with security forces … From Ukrainians … Nothing is changed she is still not moving they check today again … It’s confirmed we have a person inside … Hey brother do we stand down?? Or you still need intel be safe … She had visitors … It’s confirmed we have a person inside … Hey broski tell me what we are doing what’s the next step