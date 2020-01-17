With the release of his surprise album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” iconic rapper Eminem (Marshall Mathers) unveiled a new music video for the song “Darkness” featuring a variety of pro-gun control imageries, messages, and themes. He announced the album on Twitter shortly after midnight.

The music video, released on his website, features Eminem rapping in a dark blue chamber, spouting lyrics meant to evoke the mental turmoil of a lone gunman prior to enacting a mass shooting:

Here I am, alone again

Can’t get out of this hole I’m in

It’s like the walls are closin’ in

You can’t help me, no one can

I can feel these curtains closin’

The video intercuts with footage of a hooded man in a hotel room drinking himself into a stupor as he occasionally peers through the window curtains onto the streets below, appearing to internally wrestle with himself in anticipation of a deadly decision. The images recall that of the horrific 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.

Feels like I’m loathing in Las Vegas

Haven’t got the vaguest why I’m so lost

But I’d make you this small wager

If I bet you I’ll be in tomorrow’s paper

Who would the odds favor? I keep pacin’ this room, Valium, then chase it with booze

One little taste, it’ll do

Maybe I’ll take it and snooze, then tear up the stage in a few

Finally, the man throws off his hoodie, revealing a middle-aged white man underneath, loads up his stockpile of weaponry, adjusts the scope onto a rifle, and enacts his horrific act of cowardice. Later, as the police zero in on his hotel room, the man grabs a pistol and kills himself – the camera features this from his point-of-view.

No suicide note, just a note for target distance

But if you’d like to know the reason why I did this

You’ll never find a motive, truth is I have no idea

I am just as stumped, no signs of mental illness

Just tryin’ to show ya the reason why we’re so f**ed

The video then closes with a mosaic of televisions relaying news broadcasts of mass shootings throughout the country. As the camera pulls back, it is slowly revealed that this mosaic of television screens are in the shape of the United States.

“When will this end? When enough people care,” a caption reads. “Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

The website featuring the video also provides links to several organizations, including:

Giffords

Brady United Against Gun Violence

Everytown For Gun Safety

Sandy Hook Promise

March For Our Lives

Survivors Empowered

CEA Fund For August 3rd Survivors Educational Needs

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

Eminem has repeatedly used his music in recent years to push political messages, most especially against President Trump, whom he has referred to as a racist. In 2017, he performed two freestyles in which he castigated his own fans for liking Trump. “Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his / I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against,” he said at the time.

However, Eminem has also shown to be slightly less partisan when it comes to certain social issues. His 2017 song “River,” for instance, apologized to an aborted child.

“We can’t bring her in this world, shoulda knew/To use protection,” he says in the song. “I made you terminate my baby.”

[embedded content]