The anti-Trump inspired Women’s March is taking place on Saturday in Washington, DC, with “patriarchy” and “rape” as themes, according to the event’s website.

“Three years of marching, training, organizing, and building power – it’s all been leading up to this. In 2020, we have the chance to strengthen the movement we started three years, and to unite together in the face of continued attacks on our bodies, our rights, our immigrant communities, and our planet,” the website states. “This year, we aren’t just marching. We’re putting our bodies on the line hand in hand with other mass movements.”

A link on the website connects to a video in Spanish of women dancing to the song entitled “A Rapist in Your Path,” and instructions on how to learn both.

[embedded content]

Lyrics to the song in English are:

Patri-archy is our judge That imprisons us at birth And our punishment Is the violence you DON’T see. Patri-archy is our judge That imprisons us at birth And our punishment Is the violence you CAN see. It’s femicide. Impunity for my killer. It’s our disappearances. It’s rape! And it’s not my fault, not where I was, not how I dressed. And the rapist WAS you And the rapist IS you Its the cops, It’s the judges, It’s the system, It’s the president. This oppressive state is a macho rapist.

The website explains the march’s mission this way, including a talking point about women’s right coined by Hillary Clinton:

We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including Black women, Indigenous women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Jewish women, Muslim women, Latinx women, Asian and Pacific Islander women, lesbian, bi, queer, and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.

The organizations supporting the march are anti-Trump groups with leftist agendas, including Planned Parenthood, Code Pink, Credo, Demand Justice – cofounded by Brian Fallon, former national press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential run – Indivisible, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, League of United Latin American Citizens, League of Women Voters, NARAL Pro-Choice America, National Organization for Women, and YWCA.

The march begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time at Freedom Plaza and continues at the White House around 11:30 a.m.

