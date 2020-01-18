As people live longer and longer, assisted living centers and senior communities are becoming more and more numerous.

Once people have retired and want to settle down somewhere pleasant to enjoy the rest of their time, there are all sorts of options for people who desire to stay active.

One of those options is Magnolia Springs Southpointe in Indianapolis, Indiana, started in 2009. Its mission, as stated on their Facebook page, is “to enrich our residents’ lives by fostering a culture and creating a community where everyone we serve is celebrated.”

“Who says moving to a senior living community means giving up your sense of independence?” the description continues. “Magnolia Springs embraces the fact you are your own person, different, unique, one-of-a-kind — with your own lifestyle, pursuits, and hopes for the future.”

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

Recently one of their residents, Julia Lewis, has been showing off how well she’s doing there after a hospital visit.

According to WTHR, Lewis is 91 and has been going through physical therapy with Golden Age Home Health Care. She’s fortunately made great strides in her recovery.

Upon completing her physical therapy earlier this week, she felt so good she just had to keep moving.

The 91-year-old let go of her walker and got down to “Jailhouse Rock,” much to the delight of spectators near and far. Golden Age Home Health Care posted a video of her moves, and the clip has taken off.

“When they say they ‘celebrate life’ at Magnolia Springs Southpointe, boy do they mean it!” Golden Age Home Health Care posted on Wednesday.

“Miss Julia is a long time resident, who recently returned from a hospital stay and is graduating from therapy services with Golden Age.”

“She’s ditched the walker for her dancing shoes, and this morning she said, ‘You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!’”

“Of course we don’t mind, Julia! We love it and we’re all celebrating with you! Did we mention she’s 91 years young?”

RELATED: After Age 6 Boy Beats Cancer, Classmates Line School Hallway To Give Him Standing Ovation

In describing her dance moves, she told WTTV, “That’s just what we did when we were young.” Apparently, dancing has always been a big part of her life and something she couldn’t get enough of as a teen.

According to WTHR, facility staff said Lewis was “quite the dancer back in the day” and “cut class more than anyone you’ve ever known” so she could go dancing instead.

It’s clear that despite the years, the joy and moves have stayed with her!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.