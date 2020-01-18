The political correctness attacks aimed at “The Simpsons” for the Apu Nahasapeemapetilon character has led actor Hank Azaria to pull out of voicing the exaggerated Indian immigrant accent, according to reports.

“All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s someway to transition it or something,” Azaria told /Film.

The character, an owner of a 7-11 who pushes Slurpees, might remain on the show, according to creator Matt Groening to /Film.

“What they’re going to do with the character is their call,” Azaria added, per the report. “It’s up to them and they haven’t sorted it out yet. All we’ve agreed on is I won’t do the voice anymore.”

The show and Azaria had faced criticism for the character, claiming it to be a racial stereotype. It is possible the Apu character voice will become an actual Indian immigrant with an accent, according to the report.

But, regardless, all parties, including Azaria were on board with the comedian no longer doing the voice, /Film reported.

“We all made the decision together,” Azaria said, per /Film. “We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”