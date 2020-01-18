(THE BLAZE) Hollywood actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) said in an interview published Friday that the Green New Deal championed by progressives such as Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is “bogus” and dismissed the initiative as just being “a slogan.”

When Schwarzenegger, a staunch environmentalist, was asked by The Atlantic to describe his thoughts on the Green New Deal, he responded, “A slogan. Kind of a marketing tool. Something that is very well intentioned, but, I think, bogus. Because that’s what they always do—they call things different names and different people talk about it.”

