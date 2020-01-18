Elizabeth Warren has an issue with telling the truth.

She claimed to be a Native American and that was false. She claimed she was once fired from a teaching job for being pregnant, but her own telling of the story years ago was completely different.

Now she has done it again.

During a recent campaign stop, she claimed she is the only candidate running who has executive experience.

That’s simply not true.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Warren claims she is the only person running with executive experience Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was the only White House hopeful who has spent any time in the executive branch on government at an Iowa rally, seemingly forgetting about a number of her rivals. The remarks came after an audience member asked her when she plans on using presidential authority for some of her policy agenda instead of relying on Congress. “That’s a really good question. Let me remind you, I think, I’m the only one running for president whose actually been on the executive side,” Warren said Friday evening. “Remember, after the consumer agency was passed into law, Barack Obama, President Obama, asked me to set it up. So I set up a federal agency. We effectively went from two employees the day I walked in the door to about 1000 and spent a year getting it up and operational.”…

Watch the video:

When a former Harvard Law Professor conveniently “forgets” that Vice President is the second highest officer of the executive branch. Elizabeth Warren: “I am the only one running who has actually been on the executive side.” Another day, another lie from Elizabeth Warren. pic.twitter.com/NffIKW57oq — 🔥BERNforBernie2020🔥RegisterToVote🔥 (@BernForBernie20) January 18, 2020

Joe Biden was vice president for eight years. He may not have been good at the job, but it certainly qualifies as executive experience.

The Washington Examiner points out other examples:

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former mayors Pete Buttigieg of South Bend and Michael Bloomberg of New York may also have a bone to pick with Warren’s comments. Before Sanders served in the House and later the Senate, he was the mayor of Burlington, Vermont, from 1981 to 1989. Buttigieg, who just left office this month, has also claimed that his role as mayor of South Bend has given him the necessary experience to jump to the White House. Similarly, Bloomberg has pointed to his record as mayor of the nation’s largest city as evidence he’s up for the job of president.

This is a pattern with Warren.

It seems like she is simply incapable of telling the truth.

