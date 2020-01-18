(BREITBART) French radio broadcaster France Inter has apologised to the country’s LGBT community following the airing of a song with the title “Jesus is a Faggot”.

The song, which was a parody of the song “Jesus is coming back” from the 1988 comedy film La vie est un long fleuve tranquille, was sung by comedic songwriter Frédéric Fromet, who sang, “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus is a faggot LGBT member from the top of the cross, why did you nail him, why did you not fuck him,” Le Parisien reports.

The LGBT activist group the IDAHO Committee slammed the broadcast, with its president Alexandre Marcel stating that the group had filed a complaint with the Paris Prosecutor’s Office on grounds of homophobia.

