(RED STATE) Oh, Lorena, Lorena.

California Asm. Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) authored the terrible anti-liberty bill, AB5, that effectively outlaws any kind of independent contracting. Tens of thousands of Californians have either seen all of their income immediately dry up or severely decrease as companies instead opt to contract with people in the 49 states where it’s not such a risky proposition for them to do business.As we covered previously, when confronted by Californians who have been severely harmed by her legislation, Gonzalez has displayed a condescending, communistic, “let them eat cake because it’s for the good of the collective” attitude. Though she’s been dragged on social media for nearly a month now, her “performance” during an interview on San Diego’s KUSI Friday night showed that she learned absolutely nothing from the experience.

By watching the video (which is a popcorn-worthy cringey trainwreck) it’s obvious her media coaches have been working hard. She’s got her talking points down, attempts a soothing voice, and smiles a lot. A lot. But she can’t quite hold it together.

