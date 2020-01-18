On the morning of November 19th, sixteen FBI agents raided the Maryland home of a DOJ whistleblower who was in possession of Clinton Foundation and Uranium One documents. The whistleblower came across the devastating documents while he was working for an FBI contractor, according to the whistleblower’s lawyer. (Note: This order was likely in the works before Jeff Sessions was fired.)

The Daily Caller exclusively reported that the whistleblower, Dennis Nathan Cain, had given these documents to Inspector General Horowitz and both the House and Senate Intel Committees.

Over a dozen FBI agents rifled through Dennis Nathan Cain’s home for over six hours even though he had already given the documents to the proper investigative channels, according to his lawyer.

The documents reveal then-FBI Director Robert Mueller failed to investigate criminal misconduct by Rosatam, the Russian nuclear firm that purchased 20% of the US’s Uranium.

In December the DOJ pushed back on requests to explain its reasons for raiding the Dennis Nathan Cain’s home.

And now a federal court refuses to unseal the documents to the public on why it was necessary for the DOJ to raid the home of a Clinton Foundation whistleblower.

Are you starting to understand that we have a two-tiered legal systems in America today?

** There is a DOJ-FBI and media complex that protects Democrats and destroys and hides any record of Democrat wrongdoing.

** There is a DOJ that arrests and jails Republicans and Trump supporters and threatens and destroys anyone associated with the Trump movement.

Dennis Nathan is now speaking out about the illegal FBI raid on his home.

Back in 2018, the FBI raided the home of a protected whistleblower, who alleged wrongdoing by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation during the sale of Uranium One to the Russians pic.twitter.com/RXnG4iM82N — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) January 18, 2020

Dennis Cain had his home raided by the FBI.

Will they raid anti-Trump leaker Eric Ciaramella’s home now?



