Actor John Cusack introducing Bernie Sanders in Exeter, N.H. this afternoon:

CUSAK: “The billionaires are getting nervous and all the corporate media is — they hate us, they don’t hate us, they’re confused. And it seems like every conceivable power structure on earth is trying to kill or derail our movement, but we’re still here.

“We know this form of capitalism takes and takes; it takes whatever, whenever, however it wants. It’ll take our lives, it’ll take our labor, our spirit, our air and water, even our earth.

“And Bernie respects us enough to tell the truth, the hard truth: We have a ten to twelve year window to radically transform our energy systems, or climate change, predatory capitalism, and endless war economies will rob us of the right to any future at all.

“And as we can see literally every day, the house is on fire. But as Bernie tells us, this is no time for despair, it’s no time for anything but action. Because if we stand together, with him, the future is still indeed unwritten. And there’s nothing more powerful than a movement whose time has come. We have never had a movement candidate this close to power with a revolutionary movement he’s led and built, ready-to-go, all the way to change the country and help heal the world.

“With people of every race, creed, gender, everybody stands together in solidarity with all of us whose labor powers this economy, stop the profiteering and tell the billionaires and the corporate tyrannies that it’s time to start treating all human beings with respect and dignity.”