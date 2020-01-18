President Trump’s Defense Team filed its first official response to the sham impeachment on Saturday afternoon.

The six page document was filed by the 5 PM deadline on Saturday

The President’s team called the sham articles of impeachment with zero criminal accusations a dangerous, brazen and unlawful attack on our election system.

NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman posted the full document on Twitter this hour.



