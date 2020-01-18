https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/deep-thinking-at-cnn-unhinged-historian-douglas-brinkley-compares-president-trump-to-murderers-al-capone-billy-the-kid-video/

This is the type of talking trash they are airing on CNN.

The once respected Douglas Brinkley, who at one time pretended to be non-partisan, compared President Trump to gangsters and murderers Al Capone and Billy the Kid.

Douglas is a clown.
How can anyone listen to this guy again without seeing what a complete joke he is.

