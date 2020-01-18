House Democrats on Saturday unveiled an extensive outline of their legal case heading into the Senate impeachment trial of President TrumpDonald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women’s March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: ‘Take your letter and shove it’ MORE, lending a preview of the arguments — both substantial and procedural — underlying the central assertion that the president abused his office and should be removed.

In the 111-page brief, Democrats argued that Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, laying out the evidence and legal analysis they intend to present.

And while they buckle down on their allegations that Trump is guilty of pressuring a foreign power to investigate a 2020 political rival, they say the only lingering question they have is if the Senate will be a fair arbiter of justice.

“The evidence overwhelmingly establishes that he is guilty of both. The only remaining question is whether the members of the Senate will accept and carry out the responsibility placed on them by the Framers of our Constitution and their constitutional Oaths,” the brief reads. “History will judge each Senator’s willingness to rise above partisan differences, view the facts honestly, and defend the Constitution.”

Compiled by the seven Democrats serving as impeachment managers, the brief describes the president’s conduct as “the Framer’s worst nightmare” in arguing that he should be impeached and removed from office.

“President Trump’s ongoing pattern of misconduct demonstrates that he is an immediate threat to the Nation and the rule of law. It is imperative that the Senate convict and remove him from office now, and permanently bar him from holding federal office,” they write.

Launched in September, the Democrats’ impeachment case rests on the allegations that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to pressure Ukraine’s leaders to open a pair of anti-corruption investigations that might have helped him politically.