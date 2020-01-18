President Donald Trump’s legal team will argue Saturday that the impeachment articles sent to the Senate are “constitutionally invalid.”

“These articles of impeachment are constitutionally invalid on their face,” the response to the Senate impeachment summons reads. “They fail to allege any crime or violation of law whatsoever let alone high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The legal team released its six-page response to the summons on Saturday evening. A source close to the president’s legal team told reporters that the official legal brief for the trial would be more detailed and tackle the articles of impeachment themselves.

“The articles of impeachment violate the Constitution, they are defective in their entirety,” the letter read.

The team will also argue that the impeachment hearings were defective, violating the president’s right to due process.

The response to the summons will argue that the Democrat effort to impeach the president is merely an attempt to overturn the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

“The articles of impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president,” the response read.

The legal team argued that the impeachment hearings were part of a “highly partisan and reckless obsession” with impeaching the president, even before he was elected.

The impeachment trial is expected to begin Tuesday, January 21.

A source close to the president’s legal team said the team will first address the “serious constitutional implications” as a result of the flawed articles of impeachment.

“It’s going to be a full-throttled address, we will take the facts head-on and we believe that the facts will prove and have proved that the president did nothing wrong,” the source said.