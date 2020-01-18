(THE HILL) Facebook issued an apology Saturday after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name appeared as “Mr. Shithole” when users on the site attempted to translate posts from Burmese to English.

The error came as Xi visited Myanmar to meet with Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss infrastructure plans. Suu Kyi posted about the meeting on her Facebook page, where the comments section filled with references to the vulgar translation.

“We have fixed an issue regarding Burmese to English translations on Facebook and are working to identify the cause to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Facebook said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “This issue is not a reflection of the way our products should work and we sincerely apologize for the offense this has caused.”

