A blazing meteor-like fireball has been spotted hurtling through the sky in Puerto Rico after a series of powerful earthquakes.

The unusual celestial phenomenon has been branded a sign of the “end of times” by locals on the Caribbean island.

Citizens of the US territory have been jolted by a series of powerful earthquakes since the beginning of 2020, and assumed the blaring light ball was “something catastrophic”.

The island has been recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria since 2017, a deadly natural disaster that destroyed the territory and killed 3,057 people.

Frightened Puerto Ricans who witnessed the phenomenon took to social media to share photos and video of the fireball.

One Twitter user said: “Just saw a huge meteor or fireball about a mile into the ocean over Rincón, Puerto Rico.

“It was ridiculously bright and was pretty amazing and crazy.”

While a second feared: “Wow if it hit it could be catastrophic, this is just going to get worse, we are at the end of times, Jesus Christ is about to blow the trumpet.”

And a third added: “Australia burns, Indonesia floods, earthquake in Canada, Puerto Rico & Mexico, Iran proclaims death for USA, the koala is proclaimed almost extinct, a fireball falls to the ocean, and an electric storm in Rio.

“We’re only 7 days into 2020 and I am truly worried.”

National Weather Service satellites captured the blast over Puerto Rico at around 4.30PM EST.

Shortly after it appeared, eyewitnesses said the fireball disintegrated into thin air over the island.