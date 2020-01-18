Joe Gruters, a prominent Trump ally and Chairman of the the Republican Party of Florida, will hold a press conference in Florida’s capitol on Tuesday afternoon to unveil the final version of his legislation that will allow Floridians to sue social media companies for censoring their political speech.

Last year, we reported on Gruter’s plans to file the bill, which you can read below.

Often referred to as the “most banned women in the world,” it’s not surprising that Loomer has been invited to his press conference at the Florida capitol discussing the bill and the effect it could have in reeling in the mass censorship of conservatives and Trump supporters in the Sunshine State.

As you are aware, this Gateway Pundit reporter has been banned from Facebook, Twitter, Paypal for criticizing Islam and supporting President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, much like journalists turned congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

If passed, the law would take effect in July of 2020.

More from Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari, who first reported the press conference.

The bill, which can be read in full at the Florida Senate website, awards a minimum of $75,000 in damages against social media companies that: “Deletes or censors the user’s religious speech or political speech; or uses an algorithm to disfavor or censure the user’s religious speech or political speech.” The bill also prohibits social media companies from using “the social media website user’s alleged hate speech as a basis for justification or defense of the social media website’s actions at trial.” Damages may be mitigated if a social media company “restores from deletion or removes the censoring of a social media website user’s speech in a reasonable amount of time.” The provisions of the bill only apply to religious and political speech. It will not apply to cases where a social media user has been censored for speech that “calls for immediate acts of violence, is obscene or pornographic in nature, is the result of operational error, is the result of a court order, comes from an inauthentic source or involves false impersonation, entices criminal conduct, or involves bullying minors.”

