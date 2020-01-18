President Trump welcomed the NCAA Football Champions the LSU Tigers to the White House on Friday.

The entire team reportedly accepted the offer.

LSU defeated Clemson on Monday night 42-23 to cap off a perfect season.

The President spoke for over 20 minutes, praised the team and joked with several players.

Heisman Trophy Winner and LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow thanked President Trump and praised him for showing “so much love” following his White House visit.

President Trump invited the team to join him in the Oval Office.

When they did a dance party broke out.

President Trump retweeted this last night!

And the LSU Tigers posted this video from the White House on their Twitter page!

It is now the United States of Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/1BVqQhTrYd — Connor Despino (@ConnorDespino) January 17, 2020

What a great video!

