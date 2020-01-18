(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg warned world leaders at the Davos World Economic Forum that “they haven’t seen anything yet.”

“We are now in a new year, and we have entered a new decade. And so far, during this decade, we have seen no signs whatsoever that real climate action is coming. And that has to change,” Thunberg said.

Thunberg, 17, is in her 74th week of protesting climate change as part of her Fridays for Future campaign. The teenager finished second in Nobel Peace Prize voting for 2019 and stared down President Trump at a United Nations meeting on religious freedom in September. Trump told Thunberg to “chill” and go see a movie with friends.

greta

Read the full story ›