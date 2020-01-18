Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyBiden calls for revoking key online legal protection House poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week MORE (R-Mo.) told Axios Saturday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process Senate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial Republicans will pay on Election Day for politicizing Trump’s impeachment MORE (R-Ky.) is expected to present a resolution that will allow President Trump Donald John TrumpNational Archives says it altered Trump signs, other messages in Women’s March photo Dems plan marathon prep for Senate trial, wary of Trump trying to ‘game’ the process Democratic lawmaker dismisses GOP lawsuit threat: ‘Take your letter and shove it’ MORE‘s legal counsel to motion to immediately dismiss the impeachment charges during the Senate impeachment trial that starts, in earnest, Tuesday.

“I am familiar with the resolution as it stood a day or two ago,” Hawley told the news source.

“My understanding is that the resolution will give the president’s team the option to either move to judgment or to move to dismiss at a meaningful time,” the junior senator continued.

Hawley also said that he would be “very, very surprised” if the final resolution didn’t give Trump’s lawyers that ability and that he might not vote for it.

Earlier this week, McConnell told reporters that “there is little or no sentiment in the Republican conference for a motion to dismiss. Our members feel that we have an obligation to listen to the arguments.”

Regardless, Trump’s defense team has signaled that it wants a quick Senate trial. According to Axios, GOP lawmakers have prepared for a time frame as short as two weeks.

On Saturday, Trump’s legal team went after the articles of impeachment that were passed by the House in a statement, calling them “constitutionally invalid.”

“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election — now just months away,” the statement continued.

Trump’s legal team is headed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney. Rounding out the team is Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzTrump chooses high-profile but controversial legal team Fox’s Chris Wallace asks if Trump legal team filled with people who have their own axe to grind The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump beefs up impeachment defense with Dershowitz, Starr MORE, Kenneth Starr, Robert Ray, Jane Raskin and Pam Bondi.

Also on Saturday, House Democrats filed an 111-page brief outlining their reasons for impeachment.

“The evidence overwhelmingly establishes that he is guilty of both [articles of impeachment],” the brief reads.

“The only remaining question is whether the members of the Senate will accept and carry out the responsibility placed on them by the Framers of our Constitution and their constitutional Oaths.”