(KTXL) Seeing one mountain lion is rare enough — the animals tend to both avoid humans and stick to themselves, the exact opposite of a pack mentality.

That’s what makes this occurrence so special: a home surveillance camera captured five (!!!) mountain lions hanging out together. It’s quite the rebrand for the animals, which have previously been thought to be the epitome of antisocial.

“We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together in the same photo or video,” California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Peter Tira told CNN affiliate KTXL.

Typically, the only time mountain lions are seen together are during mating season or when a mother is raising cubs.

