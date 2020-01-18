On Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas, a GOP donor, that he claims show Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

This Lev Parnas news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump. The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

During the interview Parnas, an obscure Republican donor, indicted President Trump, Vice President Pence, Rudy Giuliani, AG Bill Barr, Joe di Genova, Victoria Toensing and Rep. Devin Nunes.

After the interview the Department of Justice published a response to Lev Parnas and his claims saying his comments about Bill Barr were “100% false.”

For the record, back in November the spokesman for the Ukrainian President said Les Parnas was lying on his so-called meeting with President Zelensky.

And on Thursday CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko who refuted Parnas saying, “Frankly I never spoke with this individual. And again frankly I don’t trust any word again he’s now saying.”

And former Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin announced on Saturday he is willing to join Rep. Devin Nunes in a lawsuit against Parnas for his big lie that the two met in Vienna to plot strategy.

New Dem Darling and self-throned ‘James Bond’ Lev Parnas’ credibility an increasing liability… Victor Shokin tells @OANN Parnas lied about “Secret Meeting in Vienna” between Shokin and @DevinNunes. Shokin: “I should join Nunes in suing CNN.”https://t.co/4AEtIbiVQ4 pic.twitter.com/xLsNBU5dpP — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) January 18, 2020

Once again, the hate-filled Democrat lunatics are left with nothing after trusting another serial liar for the goods on Trump.

