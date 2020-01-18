

Michael Horowitz

The Inspector General’s report on FISA abuse was stealth-edited after its first publication in December of 2019 to cover-up a major discrepancy of the FBI’s use of CHSs [Confidential Human Source] into the Trump campaign.

The IG report on FISA abuse has two statements on the FBI’s use of CHSs into the 2016 Trump campaign that contradict each other.

In chapter 10 of the original report, the IG claimed that the FBI didn’t use any CHSs to infiltrate Trump’s campaign prior to the FBI opening Crossfire Hurricane in July of 2016.

However, in the next chapter of the original report, the IG contradicted itself and stated that the Crossfire Hurricane team “tasked several CHSs and UCEs during the 2016 presidential campaign, which resulted in multiple interactions with Carter Page and Papadopoulos, before and after they were affiliated with the Trump campaign, and an interaction with a high-level Trump campaign official…”

This means the FBI was running spies at George Papadopoulos prior to July of 2016, an admission that Joseph Mifsud, who approached Papadopoulos is March of 2016 was probably a CHS (spy).

IG Horowitz then stealth-edited this discrepancy to cover for the FBI and possibly cover for Mifsud’s role in spying on the Trump campaign.

In the edited version of Horowitz’s report, the IG claimed the Crossfire Hurricane team used CHSs on Carter Page and Papadopoulos during and after the time they were affiliated with the Trump campaign.

Our friends over at The Conservative Treehouse found the discrepancies:

In chapter ten of the report, on page #312 you will find the following information. The claim is that no-one in the FBI initiated any use of “Confidential Human Sources” into the campaign prior to opening the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Read Carefully: “In our review, we did not find any evidence that the FBI used CHSs or UCEs to interact with members of the Trump campaign prior to the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”… However, in the very next chapter (#11, page #400), in the original IG report as released on December 9th, 2019, you will find the following statement: The IG report was modified after publication to change this paragraph to: “We determined that the Crossfire Hurricane team tasked several CHSs and UCEs during the 2016 presidential campaign, which resulted in multiple interactions with Carter Page and Papadopoulos, both during and after the time they were affiliated with the Trump campaign”…

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry called out Horowitz for quietly revising his key findings without any press releases and without notifying Congress and the public.

DEVELOPING: Why’s IG Horowitz quietly “revising” key findings in his report & posting new iterations of original version on IG website? Why’s he not highlighting the effectively secret revisions thru press releases & letters notifying Congress &the public of the post-pub changes? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 16, 2020

Did Horowitz stealth-edit his report to cover for Joseph Mifsud?

Joseph Mifsud, the mysterious Maltese professor who approached Papadopoulos in the Spring of 2016 to plant a story that the Russians had Hillary’s missing State Department emails, is presumed dead….

Or is Mifsud in hiding somewhere?

