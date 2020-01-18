The 4th Annual Women’s March was held on Saturday in New York City and Washington DC.

The turnout dipped again this year.

Alex Jones from Infowars crashed the march this year in a pussy hat.

Via Lee Stranahan.

It looks like Alex drove his “tank” to the march.

Trying to get to brunch but stuck in traffic due to the women’s march and then who else but Alex Jones rolls up in a tank next to me. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/vUIZ3pZb9N — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 18, 2020

During the march in Washington DC Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer challenged the marchers on sex trafficking by Jeff Epstein and and was quickly banished from the march today.

Owen asked the marchers, “Who killed Jeffrey Epstein? Why does mainstream news cover up sex slaves?”

The event was captured on video.

Women’s March Leaders Physically Remove Me From March For Reporting On Epstein Sex Trafficking: pic.twitter.com/G1l5dNQ9jL — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 18, 2020

UPDATE— OWEN TOOK OVER THE RALLY…..

Women’s Marcher Takes Gloves Off To Fight Owen Shroyer pic.twitter.com/sDz72hMAEV — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) January 18, 2020

Amazing! The Democrat lemmings never know what the hell they’re even there for.

