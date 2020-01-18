The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Arizona’s law barring public contractors from boycotting Israel, making moot a case brought by an attorney who boycotts the Jewish state.

Mikkel Jordahl supports the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which ultimately seeks the elimination of Israel.

He sued claiming suppression of speech.

But the American Center for Law and Justice, which submitted a brief in defense of the law, argued, “Anti-Israel rhetoric of the kind spread by the BDS movement easily can and has led to violence against innocent people right here in America.”

“Dangerous anti-Semitism is on the rise, including widespread discrimination and attacks against Jewish students and faculty on taxpayer-supported university campuses,” ACLJ said, noting street violence and deadly attacks against Jews are happening with increasing frequency.

ACLJ said the objective of BDS “is clear and unambiguous: the elimination of the state of Israel.”

“The (BDS) movement operates as a coordinated, sophisticated effort to disrupt the economic and financial stability of the state of Israel, including by causing direct harm to the economic interests of persons conducting business in and with the state of Israel. BDS proponents claim responsibility for significant damage to Israeli business interests; and they use threats of withdrawal of financial support to coerce companies to cease or refuse to engage in business interests with or in the state of Israel, its nationals, and its residents, as well as with other persons who are Jewish or who do business with persons who are Jewish.”

ACLJ said Arizona “has chosen a policy to not enter into business relations with companies that participate in activity that directly undermines the state’s own commercial policies and interests.”

Jordahl, aware of the requirements, renewed his contract and followed the state policy for a year.

Then he “voluntarily chose to walk away from his deal with the state, and then with the help of the ACLU, filed a frivolous free speech lawsuit,” ACLJ said.

ACLJ’s brief explained: “In November 2017, Jordahl chose not to renew his contract with the State of Arizona, citing his objection to the Statute. Id., ¶¶ 38–41. On December 7, 2017, Jordahl, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed this lawsuit against the State of Arizona claiming that the Statute simultaneously chills and compels private speech in violation of the First Amendment.”

But the state didn’t “chill” speech, ACLJ contended, “it was his decision to walk away from the contract.”

The requirement by the state “is a quintessential example of constitutional government speech whereby the state of Arizona has determined which agendas and policies it will and will not support when contracting with commercial partners. The government is not required to remain viewpoint-neutral in such circumstances but is instead permitted to take or not take a position of its own. In this case, the state of Arizona has merely chosen not to enter into business relations with companies that participate in activity that directly undermines the state’s own commercial policies and interests.”