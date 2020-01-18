(BIZPAC REVIEW) A grandstanding liberal reporter has come under heavy fire for his overreaction and treatment of a manager at Target who was doing her job.

David Leavitt, who describes himself as an “award-winning multimedia journalist,” had a meltdown Friday, venting on social media, calling the police and threatening a lawsuit against the Target store after a young manager refuse d to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

The reporter, with bylines at CBS and Yahoo News, took to Twitter to alert his more than 212,000 followers that the young woman was “not honoring the price” of the item, citing Massachusetts law.

