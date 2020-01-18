According to Politico, the “bombshells” keep falling in the impeachment farce, this time courtesy of the indicted Lev Parnas. Bombshells “keep falling on my head/And just like the guy whose feet are too big for his bed/Nothing seems to fit.”

How come all the things that Parnas asserts “had to happen” didn’t have to happen before the aid flowed? Oh, well. What we seem to have here, beginning with the foul Russia hoax, is impeachment forever. This episode brings us more of the same, but less. Mollie Hemingway notes the template (below).

If you realize media/Democrats’ impeachment campaign is just like their Kavanaugh smear campaign, you see (delayed) deployment of Lev Parnas is like deployment of Chrissy Blasey Ford … except that in using Parnas, they went straight to the Julie Swetnick phase of the operation. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2020

The media are on Parnassus with Parnas, but there seems to be a fly in the ointment.

Democrat Adam Schiff loves to spread virtually any conspiracy theory or hoax about President Trump. There is almost no gutter accusation he won’t run with. So it’s really quite telling that when he was asked point blank if Lev Parnas is credible, he refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/4lv0zbwaKV — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 16, 2020

Steve Bannon et al. have been following the story on their War Room: Impeachment series. They draw attention to the interview on CNN International with Ukraine foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko, “who effectively cleared President Trump of any wrongdoing and further implicated the Democrats in a sham impeachment process.” They add: “CNN barely mentioned the interview again after it first aired. Surprise, surprise! You can still watch it below, however, with Mr. Prystaiko’s choice comments about the Democrats’ new favorite grifter: Lev Parnas!”

[embedded content]

Raheem Kassam and Jason Miller discuss the interview in Episode 118 of the War Room series.

Quotable quote (CNN International’s Christiane Amanpour speaking to Prystaiko): “I understand that you have your position, and it definitely differs from a lot of what we’re hearing from the American side.”