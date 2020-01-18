(TOWNHALL) MSNBC’s Joy Reid invited a body language expert on to analyze the recent spat between Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the last Democratic presidential debate. The spat was over Elizabeth Warren’s accusation that Bernie Sanders once told her a woman could never become president during a private meeting back in 2018.

The body language expert believes that Elizabeth Warren, who has been lying her whole life, was for once telling the truth when she confronted Bernie Sanders during the debate.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren told Sanders.

