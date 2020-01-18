(TIMES OF ISRAEL) Hundreds of Muslims chanted about killing Jews outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday morning, prompting police to disperse the crowd.

The chants began as worshipers were leaving the mosque following prayers, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

No one was injured in clashes with police, who broke up the impromptu march where the chants occurred.

In footage from the march, many men can be heard shouting in Arabic, “Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning.”

The cry relates to an event in the seventh century when Muslims massacred and expelled Jews from the town of Khaybar, located in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

temple mount

