In a Friday night news dump (so you know the story has no meat), House Democrats released a series of text messages between former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas and an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

The implication Democrats and their media supporters want you to take away is that since Parnas is a criminal, anyone who had contact with him is also somehow involved in criminal activity and that anyone who has looked into matters involving Ukraine has done something wrong.

Parnas was indicted in October 2019, something not mentioned in The Daily Beast article covering the text messages, yet he and Nunes aide Derek Harvey stopped speaking months earlier – even before President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Nunes had been investigating Ukraine’s roll in what became Russiagate – the claim that Trump’s 2016 election team conspired with Russia to steal the 2016 election – long before Trump’s call with Zelensky.

The text messages between Parnas and Harvey started in 2018 – when Nunes was still chairman of the House Intelligence committee. The committee was conducting its own investigation into the origins of Russiagate and their findings were largely validated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report in March 2019 and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report in December 2019.

It makes sense that Nunes’ team would be looking into all angles regarding Russiagate, even Ukraine’s alleged involvement (which the Beast claims is a “conspiracy theory”) but the media wants people to believe this is all very nefarious and that Nunes is somehow involved in what Democrats want Trump impeached over.

But just as with Democrats first major text message dump, in which they tried to smear Nunes directly, the latest round of released texts show nothing nefarious actually happened. Democrats and the left-leaning media just want you to think this is all evidence against Trump and Republicans.

When text messages were first released, Democrats tried to smear journalist John Solomon in the same way they are smearing Nunes and Harvey. Solomon was writing an article and spoke to Parnas to get in touch with other contacts. It is common for journalists to have sources and to talk to less-than-reputable characters, yet the media painted this as some sort of conspiracy.

They’re doing the same to Harvey. As mentioned earlier, Harvey spoke to Parnas before he was indicted. Democrats have had far more contact with Parnas since he was indicted than Republicans had before.

There’s something else the media is ignoring about Parnas: He’s a proven liar. He claimed Nunes took a secret trip to Vienna to meet with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin to discuss digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is on camera boasting about getting Shokin fired in exchange for U.S. aid. Both Shokin and Nunes deny this meeting took place, and Nunes has produced evidence he was in Libya and Malta at the time he was supposed to be in Vienna.

Yet no media outlets are asking Parnas about this discrepancy during his Trump-bashing media tour.

Parnas has also claimed he met with Nunes in-person at one of Trump’s hotels, yet there is no evidence to suggest this occurred and Parnas has a documented history of lying about Nunes.

Bottom line: Democrats are using years-old text messages to try to smear Nunes, who has actually been right about Democrat efforts to indict Trump for things the Left actually did.